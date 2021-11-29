Nick Wiles Buys 10,000 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles bought 10,000 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 704 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £126.72 ($165.56).

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £127.80 ($166.97).

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £434.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 690.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,051.36. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

PAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 12th.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

