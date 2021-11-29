Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 609.1% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Nickel 28 Capital stock remained flat at $$0.70 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

