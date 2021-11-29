Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCBS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $2,634,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $2,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $2,272,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NCBS. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $850.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

