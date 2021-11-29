Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $57.58 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.68. 141,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,258. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $400.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

