Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $64,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.10. 19,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,597. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.90. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.