Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,702 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $122,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 71,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $6.10 on Monday, reaching $408.80. 47,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,778. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.