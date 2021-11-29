Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $53,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

AXP traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.37. 122,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,462. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.