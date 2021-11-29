Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $101,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $15.88 on Monday, reaching $677.98. 22,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,589. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $322.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

