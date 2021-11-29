Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.44

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 1379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

The company has a market cap of $502.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

