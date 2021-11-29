Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) Short Interest Down 60.0% in November

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NIMU remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,127. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems alerts:

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, periodic acceleration platforms. Its products intends to increase local circulation and temporary relief of minor aches and pains, produce local muscle relaxation, and reduce morning stiffness.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.