Nord/LB Reiterates €240.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €295.00 ($335.23) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($342.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €263.21 ($299.11).

ETR VOW3 opened at €163.94 ($186.30) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €189.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €203.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €139.64 ($158.68) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

