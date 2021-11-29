North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Purchases C$188,500.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$188,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,714,254.45.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$202,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 16,175 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total transaction of C$340,322.00.

NOA stock opened at C$18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$11.48 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.35.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$165.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3773789 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

