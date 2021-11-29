Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524,934 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.40% of Gold Resource worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 684.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 263,334 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.99 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

