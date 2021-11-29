Northern Trust Corp Has $958,000 Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of Valhi worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valhi by 364.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 96,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Valhi by 536.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valhi in the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valhi by 98.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valhi in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

NYSE:VHI opened at $26.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.89. Valhi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Valhi had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.