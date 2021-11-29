Northern Trust Corp Makes New $947,000 Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Shares of ACVA opened at $21.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,226,963 shares of company stock worth $43,476,650.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

