Northern Trust Corp Sells 51,926 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,926 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.41% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $240.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $83,979.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Mcneill purchased 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,343 shares of company stock worth $445,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

