Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Critical Review

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications -2.82% 9.04% 3.20% AppFolio 0.55% 0.64% 0.47%

86.1% of Nuance Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuance Communications and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 0 3 3 0 2.50 AppFolio 1 1 0 0 1.50

Nuance Communications presently has a consensus price target of $58.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $118.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.59%. Given Nuance Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuance Communications is more favorable than AppFolio.

Volatility & Risk

Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuance Communications and AppFolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.48 billion 11.95 $21.40 million ($0.13) -425.69 AppFolio $310.06 million 13.46 $158.40 million $0.06 2,006.83

AppFolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuance Communications. Nuance Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats AppFolio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, Other, and Corporate. The Healthcare segment covers intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients and helping care teams and health organizations drive meaningful financial and clinical outcomes. The Enterprise segment caters AAI-powered intelligent customer engagement solutions and service. The Other segment consists of voicemail transcription services. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase. The company was founded by Brian Donahoo, Klaus Schauser and Jonathan Walker in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

