Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Village Super Market worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 12.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 748,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 127,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $21.87 on Monday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

