Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XENE opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

