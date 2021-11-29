Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GCM Grosvenor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.