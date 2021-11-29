Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Romeo Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

RMO stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

