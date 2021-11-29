Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,677 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BRT Apartments worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

