Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Up 488.9% in November

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $161,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $506,000.

Shares of NKG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

