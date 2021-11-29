NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,669. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

