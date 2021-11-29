NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,167 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,445,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,082. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.85.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

