NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,177 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 0.9% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.10. 13,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,083. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.