NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $951,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

AVGO traded up $11.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $557.63. 13,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,327. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.74 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

