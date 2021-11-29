NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

UHS stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

