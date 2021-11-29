NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $572,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.58. 17,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.49.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.