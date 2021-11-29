NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.4% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.67.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $5.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.64. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $361.22.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

