NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $315.03 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

