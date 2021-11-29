NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Lowered by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $212.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

