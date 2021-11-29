Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 73200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.