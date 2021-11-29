Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

OCUP stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.