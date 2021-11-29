Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.70.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $357.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,877. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $364.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

