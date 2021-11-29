OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $380.32 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $8.27 or 0.00014126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00216694 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001060 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

