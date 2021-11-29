Omnitude Price Up 1.6% This Week (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Omnitude has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $982,319.74 and approximately $381,713.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00231555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00088977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

