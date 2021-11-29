Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 347.9% from the October 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OPTI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,227,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Optec International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Optec International Company Profile

Optec International, Inc is a worldwide distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer and third-generation OPTIMUM LED lighting solutions. It provides green technologies for continued reduction of fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on June 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

