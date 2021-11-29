Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 347.9% from the October 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OPTI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,227,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Optec International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.44.
Optec International Company Profile
