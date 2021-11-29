Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL) Insider Purchases A$10,510.50 in Stock

Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL) insider Julian Chick bought 73,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,510.50 ($7,507.50).

Opyl Company Profile

Opyl Limited operates a SaaS platform that allows to search and source user generated content (UGC). Its UGC Discovery platform protects against unauthorized use of people's social and digital content. The company also offers social media marketing agency services, including client and account management services; a MediaConsent Clinical platform that aggregates structured and unstructured data from various sources giving consumers or patients control over their health data and to contribute their data to medical research; and consumer data and privacy compliance services.

