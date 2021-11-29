Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $270.06 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00042923 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00230665 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00089028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.