Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in November

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of OLCLY opened at $32.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.24 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

OLCLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oriental Land in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.