Origin Sport Hits 1-Day Volume of $143,202.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $143,202.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00101377 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004751 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

