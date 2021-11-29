Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Sells $520,437.40 in Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OSK stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

