Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Sells $520,437.40 in Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
OSK stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.