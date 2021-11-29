OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSIS. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.40.

OSIS stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $87.49 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.