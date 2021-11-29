OST (OST) Price Tops $0.0045

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $43,201.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00230197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00088110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.