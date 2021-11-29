Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,334,769 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in APA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in APA by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in APA by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 4.76. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

