Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $111.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.98. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

