Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.38 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

