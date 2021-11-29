Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Meredith by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Meredith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

