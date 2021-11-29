Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $666.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.81. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.13 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

